STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Sending weapons to Ukraine fuels Kiev's readiness for a military solution to the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"There is a military 'pumping' of Ukraine, which fuels Kiev's mood to sabotage the Minsk agreements, feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict," Lavrov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.