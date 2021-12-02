Arming Kiev Fuels It's Readiness For Military Solution Of Donbas Conflict - Lavrov
Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:49 PM
STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Sending weapons to Ukraine fuels Kiev's readiness for a military solution to the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"There is a military 'pumping' of Ukraine, which fuels Kiev's mood to sabotage the Minsk agreements, feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict," Lavrov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.