YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Armenian police have started to detain the anti-government protesters who are blocking streets in downtown Yerevan and demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The protesters blocked the central Tigran Mets Avenue, some staged a sit-in right in the middle of the road. The police dragged them to the sidewalk and pushed the rest of the protesters back, several people were detained.

According to the correspondent, the situation is now under control.

The Armenian Special Investigation Service has already opened a criminal case over illegal organization and holding unauthorized gatherings, which is punishable by a two-month arrest.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since November 10, when Pashinyan signed a trilateral agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the six weeks of hostilities in the break-away Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. With Armenian and Karabakh forces on the back foot and the republic's second-largest city Shusha taken by Azeri forces, Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire, conceding all Azeri buffer regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and large swathes of the territory. Many Armenians regarded the concessions as a defeat and betrayal. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down.