Artemis II Member Glover Says Will Send Messages to Cosmonaut 'Brothers' From Moon

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Artemis II Crew Member and NASA astronaut Victor Glover told Sputnik that he will send messages to his cosmonaut colleagues from Russia when he embarks on a mission to the Moon in late 2024.

When asked whether he will send any messages to Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud- Scerchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov from the Moon, whom he called "brothers" and "two of his best friends," Glover stated, " Yeah. Oh, yeah, absolutely."

"I will send a message to every space explorer. And my cosmonaut colleagues are a part of that," he said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

"Listen, when we leave low earth orbit, when we leave the planet ... it's not just Americans and a Canadian. We're humans going on this journey for all people. We're going to try to do something for all space explorers. My buddies Sergei, Sergei and the whole cosmonaut crew are a part of that. Oh, big time. Big time. Yes."

Talking about his most memorable moments from working together with his Russian colleagues, Glover recalled having dinners with the whole crew and said that he wished that their counties got along as well as he and his colleagues do.

Glover went on to share that he enjoyed talking to his Russian friends and sharing traditions and that he stays in touch with his Russian friends.

"I was a launch escort for crew six. And so Andrey Fedyaev that went up on SpaceX, His escort was my other friend, Ivan Wagner," he said. "While Ivan and I were in Kennedy Space Center, we were sending pictures back to Sergey Kud-Sverchkov in Russia. They are my friends. The other astronauts that are up there, Dima (Dmitry Petelin) and Sergey Prokopyev, (are) good friends of mine. So that friendship, we are brothers, we work together. They are my friends."

In early April, NASA officially introduced the Artemis II crew, set to return humans to the surface of the Moon for the first time in over 50 years. Glover will join NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.