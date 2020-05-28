UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assange's Lawyers Continue To Demand His Release On Bail Due To High COVID-19 Health Risks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:04 PM

Assange's Lawyers Continue to Demand His Release on Bail Due to High COVID-19 Health Risks

The lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange continue to request his release on bail at a London court due to the high risks of contracting the coronavirus disease at the prison in which he is being held

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange continue to request his release on bail at a London court due to the high risks of contracting the coronavirus disease at the prison in which he is being held.

"Campaigners continue to insist that as a remand prisoner held in jail for no crime Assange should be immediately released on bail to avoid the risk of contracting Covid 19," the "Don't Extradite Assange" campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

Assange is expected to attend a Monday hearing via video link, while the hearings in the case of his extradition to the United States have been put off until September 7.

"By doctor's advice, Assange did not participate in the last two procedural hearings, as moving through the prison to use the communal video room would put him at even greater risk of contracting the virus. Assange has an underlying lung condition that makes him especially vulnerable to Covid 19," the statement noted.

The number of coronavirus cases among the prison staff has increased by 310 to over 870 within a week, according to the statement.

"Edward Fitzgerald QC [one of Assange's lawyers] told the court on 4 May that the defence team had had no more than two phone calls with Assange in the last month. The hearing on Monday is a routine hearing to renew Assange's detention until the extradition hearing restarts on 7th September 2020," the campaigners said.

Assange is currently in London's high-security Belmarsh prison awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to the United States. If extradited, the whistleblower will face up to 175 years in prison.

The former Australian editor, who gained global prominence after his whistleblower website published a video in 2010 of US military helicopters targeting civilians during the war in Iraq, fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy in 2012 after Sweden made moves to extradite him on sexual assault charges, which the 48-year-old believes were trumped up to deliver him to the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Jail Lawyers Iraq Doctor London United States Sweden May September 2020 Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

36 minutes ago

US Renewable Electricity Use Exceeds Coal First Ti ..

2 minutes ago

UK police say PM aide Cummings made minor lockdown ..

2 minutes ago

Croatia reopens borders for 10 EU nations for tour ..

2 minutes ago

PIA plane crash's provisional inquiry report to be ..

2 minutes ago

EasyJet axes almost third of staff on virus fallou ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.