Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least one person has been killed, and 28 others were injured as a result of a 20-vehicles pileup on an expressway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities.
The accident took place at 12:23 p. m. (03:23 a. m.
GMT) in a tunnel on a highway connecting Suncheon and Wanju in North Jeolla Province, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The police said that the number of victims could rise, as a tank truck with chemicals caught fire following the collision, causing a toxic gas leak.
Rescue operations are underway, and the site was cordoned off by the police, according to the news agency.