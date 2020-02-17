At least one person has been killed, and 28 others were injured as a result of a 20-vehicles pileup on an expressway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) At least one person has been killed, and 28 others were injured as a result of a 20-vehicles pileup on an expressway in the southwestern part of South Korea, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

The accident took place at 12:23 p. m. (03:23 a. m.

GMT) in a tunnel on a highway connecting Suncheon and Wanju in North Jeolla Province, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The police said that the number of victims could rise, as a tank truck with chemicals caught fire following the collision, causing a toxic gas leak.

Rescue operations are underway, and the site was cordoned off by the police, according to the news agency.