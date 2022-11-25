UrduPoint.com

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead In Indonesia Earthquake - UNICEF

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead in Indonesia Earthquake - UNICEF

At least 100 children under the age of 15 were among those killed in the recent earthquake in the Indonesian province of West Java, UNICEF Indonesia said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) At least 100 children under the age of 15 were among those killed in the recent earthquake in the Indonesian province of West Java, UNICEF Indonesia said in a statement on Friday.

"According to the latest official estimate as of November 24, 100 children under 15 years have lost their lives, making up 37 percent of the 272 total number of persons killed," the statement said. "Reports indicate that 2,046 persons have been injured, 39 persons are missing and 62,882 persons have been displaced."

The massive 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Cianjur Regency of West Java on Monday. Head of the National Disaster Management Agency Suharyanto said earlier on Friday that the total number of people killed by the earthquake had grown to 310.

At least 45 schools were damaged by the earthquake, while some 18 students and 5 teachers were killed, and another 267 students and 10 teachers injured, UNICEF said.

"Humanitarian needs in affected areas are expected to mount, as ongoing search and rescue operations reveal the true toll and scale of need. In an emergency, children and families that have lost loved ones, been displaced, or injured, urgently need shelter, clean water, medical care and protection," UNICEF said. "The Government of Indonesia is leading the emergency response to address these and other challenges facing children and communities. UNICEF and partners are supporting these efforts to help determine the most pressing needs of children and their families."

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Every year, seismologists register up to 7,000 earthquakes with a magnitude above 4.0.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Water Indonesia November From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude a ..

Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass ..

3 minutes ago
 Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi ..

Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

3 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

3 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

6 minutes ago
 First lady for making TB essential element of prim ..

First lady for making TB essential element of primary healthcare, communicable d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.