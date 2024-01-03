At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

(@Abdulla99267510)

The explosions led to 103 confirmed fatalities and more than 211 reported injuries, with concerns mounting over the critical condition of several wounded individuals and the potential for the casualty count to rise.

KERMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) At least 103 peoples were killed and 200 others got injured in two blast that took place near the mausoleum of the late General Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman.

The explosive devices, strategically placed near the entrance gate of a cemetery, detonated during the commemoration of General Qasem Soleimani's fourth death anniversary.

The initial explosion occurred at approximately 2:50 AM local time, followed by a second blast 15 minutes later. The ensuing panic during the first explosion resulted in additional injuries as people sought to distance themselves from the site.

The solemn gathering at the cemetery, attended by thousands on the occasion of General Qasem Soleimani's remembrance, turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy.

The local journalists within a Kerman hospital have reported a death toll exceeding 200, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

In response to the incident, Iranian security authorities are actively engaged in investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the explosions. The Iranian government declared Thursday as a national day of mourning in honor of the victims.

The Deputy Governor of Kerman characterized the explosions as acts of terrorism, citing locally planted explosives as the cause.

Following the tragic event, heightened security measures wereimplemented throughout the city to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further incidents.

It is pertinent to note that General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020. His final resting place in the same cemetery where the explosions occurred has now become a site of profound sorrow and mourning for the Iranian people.