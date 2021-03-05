UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Killed In Avalanche In Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

At Least 14 People Killed in Avalanche in Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) At least 14 people were killed and five others injured as a major avalanche hit the Raghistan district of Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, media reported on Friday, citing officials.

According to Afghan portal Tolo news, the avalanche occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Zarandab village.

The broadcaster noted, citing Badakhshan governor's spokesman Nek Mohammad Nazari, that the area was under Taliban control.

The search and rescue operation is reportedly underway to help those trapped under the snow.

