UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 People Trapped As Mine In Northwestern China Flooded - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

At Least 14 People Trapped as Mine in Northwestern China Flooded - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) At least 14 people are trapped in an iron ore mine after it was flooded in the Chinese province of Shanxi, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier on Thursday in the Dai county of the Xinzhou city. The reasons why water got into the mine remain unknown, according to the report.

The rescue operations continue.

Related Topics

Water China Xinzhou TV

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

16 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

19 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

37 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

47 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

49 minutes ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.