At Least 14 People Trapped as Mine in Northwestern China Flooded - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) At least 14 people are trapped in an iron ore mine after it was flooded in the Chinese province of Shanxi, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier on Thursday in the Dai county of the Xinzhou city. The reasons why water got into the mine remain unknown, according to the report.

The rescue operations continue.