At Least 16 Dead In Venezuela Illegal Mine Collapse
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 09:50 AM
La Paragua, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least 16 people died when an illegal gold mine collapsed in the jungles of southern Venezuela, officials said Wednesday revising down an earlier figure.
The incident happened Tuesday at the "Bulla loca" mine in the state of Bolivar, a seven-hour boat ride from the nearest town, La Paragua, where family members waited anxiously for news.
Officials gave conflicting accounts of the number of dead.
The Bolivar state's secretary of citizen security, Edgar Colina Reyes, said 16 people were dead. President Nicolas Maduro said another 11 were injured.
"I convey my condolences to the families and friends of these people who unfortunately died in this accident," Maduro said on state television.
But earlier in the day, Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the Angostura municipality, told AFP that about 23 bodies had been recovered, including 15 that had arrived by boat in La Paragua and about another eight on their way.
Deputy Minister of civil protection Carlos Perez Ampueda published a video of the incident on X, and referred to "a massive" toll, though providing no numbers. Some 200 people were thought to have been working in the mine, according to officials.
The video showed dozens of people working in the shallow waters of an open pit mine when a wall of earth slowly collapses upon them. Some managed to flee while others were engulfed.
Mayor Arciniega, who had earlier spoken of 15 people injured, said four had been brought by boat to La Paragua by Wednesday afternoon to receive treatment.
Colina Reyes said the injured were being transported to a hospital in the regional capital Ciudad Bolivar, four hours from La Paragua, which lies 750 kilometers (460 miles) southeast of the capital Caracas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Biden's brother questioned in Republican impeachment probe2 minutes ago
-
Trial begins for 'Rust' armorer over deadly on-set shooting12 minutes ago
-
Airbus says Vietjet to buy 20 wide-body A330-900 planes22 minutes ago
-
Brazil condemns 'paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine at tense G20 meeting1 hour ago
-
US heads back to the Moon -- with a commercial spaceship2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident2 hours ago
-
Two dozen dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse2 hours ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago
-
Boeing replaces 737 MAX chief after January mid-air scare2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks near record high after Nvidia earnings2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters8 hours ago
-
Venezuela mine collapse may have killed as many as 25: mayor8 hours ago