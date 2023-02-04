At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Kabul's second district on Saturday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Kabul's second district on Saturday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"At around 6 o'clock, today evening, a magnetic bomb attached to the back of a Hilix car exploded near the Pashtunistan road of the second district of Kabul city, resulting (in) injuries to two civilians," Zadran said.

The explosion took place in the city's central district where the presidential palace and a number of government buildings are located.

A security forces team had come to the scene shortly after the blast and started investigating the incident, according to the spokesman.