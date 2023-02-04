UrduPoint.com

At Least 2 People Injured In Car Explosion In Central Kabul - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:09 PM

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Kabul's second district on Saturday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) At least two people were injured in a car explosion in Kabul's second district on Saturday, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"At around 6 o'clock, today evening, a magnetic bomb attached to the back of a Hilix car exploded near the Pashtunistan road of the second district of Kabul city, resulting (in) injuries to two civilians," Zadran said.

The explosion took place in the city's central district where the presidential palace and a number of government buildings are located.

A security forces team had come to the scene shortly after the blast and started investigating the incident, according to the spokesman.

Related Topics

Injured Kabul Police Road Car Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

10 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

11 seconds ago
 Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Ph ..

Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Phone, Adopt Plan of Trilateral ..

59 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 minutes ago
 Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League t ..

Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title

9 minutes ago
 PTI leaders lack capacity, courage to launch fill ..

PTI leaders lack capacity, courage to launch fill the prison movement: Minister ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.