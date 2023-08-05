MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) At least 200 militants of the terrorist Turkistan Islamic Party (banned in Russia) are undergoing training in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to the information received from the intelligence, the leadership of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has been training at least 200 militants of the Islamic Party of Turkestan international terrorist organization on the basis of its training camps since July 28," Kulit told a briefing.

The militants are undergoing artillery, sabotage, engineering, fire and sniper training, the official said, adding that the terrorists train operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, and special attention is paid to conducting combat operations at night.