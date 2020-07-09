UrduPoint.com
At Least 25 People Killed In Militia Attack On Village In DRC - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:46 PM

At least 25 people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) At least 25 people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing local authorities.

According to the portal, the attack was carried by suspected CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo) militants in the village of Bunzenzele on Wednesday evening.

"СODECO militants from the Lendu [ethic group] sector carried out the attack at around 5 a.m [3:00 GMT]. They killed at least 25 people whose bodies were found. We say that these are preliminary results. We are waiting for a military reinforcement to gain access to these villages and make a final assessment," Innocent Madukadala, the chief of the Banyali Kilo sector, where the village is located, told the outlet.

СODECO militants, who are mostly from the Lendu ethnic group, regularly attack villages in Ituri province.

