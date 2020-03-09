UrduPoint.com
At Least 27 People Killed As Two Buses Collide In Central Ghana - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

At Least 27 People Killed as Two Buses Collide in Central Ghana - Reports

At least 27 people died as two buses collided in central Ghana, the country's state-run Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Monday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) At least 27 people died as two buses collided in central Ghana, the country's state-run Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

The incident took place on Monday morning and involved a passenger bus and a Sprinter mini bus.

As a result of a head-on collision, both buses caught fire in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region.

Survivors have been taken to the Kintampo government hospital.

