At Least 27 People Killed As Two Buses Collide In Central Ghana - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:48 PM
At least 27 people died as two buses collided in central Ghana, the country's state-run Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Monday, citing local authorities
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) At least 27 people died as two buses collided in central Ghana, the country's state-run Daily Graphic newspaper reported on Monday, citing local authorities.
The incident took place on Monday morning and involved a passenger bus and a Sprinter mini bus.
As a result of a head-on collision, both buses caught fire in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East region.
Survivors have been taken to the Kintampo government hospital.