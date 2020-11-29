UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 People Killed, 1 Missing as Floods Hit Italy's Sardinia Island - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Floods in the Nuoro province of Italy's Sardinia island have left at least three people killed and one gone missing, local media reported on Saturday.

Heavy rains rocked Sardinia early on Saturday, causing floods and mudslides, with Nuoro's Bitti city facing the worst consequences.

La Nuova Sardegna newspaper reported electricity and internet blackouts in the city as rescue teams struggle to tackle the disaster.

One local resident was reportedly already found drowned at home and another one was killed in his truck covered under mudslide, with the body of a 90-year-old woman still missing. Another person counts missing, as well.

Rivers of mud blocked roads all across Nuovo, forcing the authorities to close schools and parks, according to the report. The weather forecast promises an improvement by Sunday afternoon.

