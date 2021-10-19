UrduPoint.com

At Least 43 People Killed In Gunmen Attack In Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

At Least 43 People Killed in Gunmen Attack in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Forty-three people were killed in an armed attack on a village market in the Nigerian state of Sokoto in the northwest of the country, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing the state government.

"Forty-three people have been confirmed dead following the attack by bandits in Goronyo village on Sunday," Sokoto government spokesman Muhammad Bello was quoted as saying by AFP.

The investigation into the incident is currently underway, the agency said.

Earlier on Monday, the local Premium Times newspaper reported about more than 30 dead and 20 injured in the armed assault on the market, citing eyewitnesses.

The attack took place on Sunday when about 200 gang members broke into the market on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately, the newspaper said.

On October 8, another village market was raided by bandits in a village near Nigeria's border with Niger, killing 19 people.

The northern parts of Nigeria have been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist groups, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Russia Bello Sokoto Niger Nigeria October Border Criminals Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

2 hours ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.