UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 6 Policemen Killed In Afghanistan's North As Taliban Attack Checkpoints - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

At Least 6 Policemen Killed in Afghanistan's North as Taliban Attack Checkpoints - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) At least six Afghan police officers were killed in the northern Kunduz province, as the Taliban radical movement attacked police checkpoints, media reported on Monday.

The attack was conducted on Sunday, at around 9.00 p.m.

local time (16:30 GMT), in the Imam Sahib district's village of Pada Khab, 1TV specified, citing sources. Seven more police officers were injured, according to the broadcaster.

Sources told 1TV that the Taliban had also suffered casualties in the clash. However, the exact number of victims remains uncertain.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Sunday Media P

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.