MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) At least six Afghan police officers were killed in the northern Kunduz province, as the Taliban radical movement attacked police checkpoints, media reported on Monday.

The attack was conducted on Sunday, at around 9.00 p.m.

local time (16:30 GMT), in the Imam Sahib district's village of Pada Khab, 1TV specified, citing sources. Seven more police officers were injured, according to the broadcaster.

Sources told 1TV that the Taliban had also suffered casualties in the clash. However, the exact number of victims remains uncertain.