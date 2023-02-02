UrduPoint.com

At Least 7 Construction Workers Killed In Living Quarters Fire In Crimea - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

At Least 7 Construction Workers Killed in Living Quarters Fire in Crimea - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) At least 7 people have died from a fire in barracks for road construction workers in a village near the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Crimean Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

The fire started in cabins for road construction workers in the village of Sakharnaya Golovka overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, affecting an area of about 200 square meters (2,150 square feet). As many as 185 workers were inside the complex when the blast occurred, according to local emergency services.

"Tonight a fire occurred in a living construction module on the Tavrida Highway. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the site, with the fire neutralized by morning.

According to preliminary data, seven employees, who came to work in highway construction from different regions of the country, died," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

The Crimean governor added that two more people had been hospitalized. They are currently in a stable condition. Medical workers are providing them "with all the necessary assistance."

Meanwhile, the city's deputy governor, Aleksander Kulagin, reported a further eight people were potentially killed in the fire, saying they were not getting in touch.

The authorities have initiated a criminal case into the incident, Razvozhayev said. The investigation into the blast is underway, with the rescue operation still ongoing.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Road Died SITE Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

51 minutes ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

2 hours ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.