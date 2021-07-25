UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Militants In Cameroon - Reports

Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Insurgents of the Boko Haram terrorist group (also known as the Islamic State of West African Province, or ISWAP, banned in Russia), have attacked an army base in Cameroon, killing at least seven soldiers, Nigeria's Premium Times reports.

The attack on the outpost in Sagme (not far from the border with Nigeria), in Cameroon's Far North region, occurred early on Saturday morning. At least seven soldiers, including the commander of the military base, were killed, Premium Times said.

Meanwhile France 24 said citing a police report, that eight soldiers were killed in the attack and several others were injured.

Boko Haram militants have been carrying out deadly attacks against security forces and kidnapping civilians in Cameroon, as well as the border regions of Nigeria, Niger and Chad.

