Austin To Conduct His 1st Trip As US Defense Secretary This Week - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to the states of Colorado and California this week as he begins his first trip in that position, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Secretary Austin will be making his first trip as Secretary of Defense this week, he'll travel to Colorado on Wednesday to visit with the US Northern Command, and then to California to see the first active-duty team supporting one of [Federal Emergency Management Agency's] mega vaccination site," Kirby said.

The next day, Austin will head to San Diego, where he will join US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday to visit the USS Nimitz as the supercarrier prepares to rerun to Bremerton, Washington, after a ten-month deployment in the Persian Gulf.

Austin will also visit two US Navy vaccination sites on the base on North Island to see the service's work on expanding vaccine availability to sailors, Kirby added.

