UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Reports Says Carbon Tariffs A Thread To Industry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:51 PM

Australia reports says carbon tariffs a thread to industry

An Australian think tank has warned that a push by the European Union (EU) to introduce carbon tariffs, an issue to be discussed at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, will put Australian industry and manufacturing processes, mainly steel, aluminium and alumina, at risk

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :An Australian think tank has warned that a push by the European Union (EU) to introduce carbon tariffs, an issue to be discussed at the Group of Seven (G7) summit, will put Australian industry and manufacturing processes, mainly steel, aluminium and alumina, at risk.

In a report published on Friday ahead of the summit, the Australia Institute said that the adoption of a cross-border carbon adjustment could seriously affect Australia's exports of alumina and aluminium.

The EU cross border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) would impose a levy on all goods imported to the EU and Britain from "less climate-ambitious countries".

If introduced, tariffs would be placed on Australian exports of energy-intensive materials such as aluminium and steel.

"Some sectors of the economy are going to be highly vulnerable if Australia doesn't act," Hugh Saddler, a contributor to the report from the Australian National University's Crawford school of Public Policy, said in a media release.

"Almost all Australian aluminium and alumina goes to export. Australia needs to ensure the competitiveness and future of these industries, and our broader manufacturing sector, by investing in clean production methods," said Saddler.

According to the report, Australia is the world's second biggest producer of alumina, accounting for 13.9 percent of global output.

The Australian government has pushed back against the CBAM, describing it as a "protectionist" policy.

"Our view is that carbon tariffs are not the way to go," Trade Minister Dan Tehan told a South Australian radio earlier this week. "They're protectionist at heart and all they'll do is harm trade, which obviously benefits all countries."

Related Topics

World Australia Exports European Union Tank Border National University Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

30 minutes ago

SC directs KP government to issue advertisement fo ..

3 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on naval club case

4 minutes ago

Biden to Receive Merkel in White House on July 15 ..

4 minutes ago

Cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Cabinet to approve budget proposals for fisc ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.