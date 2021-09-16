Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Unshakable After AUKUS Formation - Johnson

The new alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) does not anyhow affect the three countries' cooperation with NATO, which remains unshakable, and does not violate the non-proliferation agreement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday

"These government's commitment to NATO is absolutely unshakable and indeed is being strengthened by the massive commitments we've made ... It (AUKUS) no way affects the NATO relationships, which are absolutely fundamental for our security, there is no prospect to be breaking the nuclear non-proliferation treaty," Johnson told the UK parliament.