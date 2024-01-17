Australia V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday:
West Indies (1st innings)
K. Brathwaite b Cummins 13
T. Chanderpaul c Green b Cummins 6
K. McKenzie c Carey b Hazlewood 50
A. Athanaze b Hazlewood 13
K. Hodge c Green b Hazlewood 12
J. Greaves c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 5
J. Da Silva c Head b Cummins 6
A. Joseph c Smith b Cummins 14
G. Motie c Lyon b Starc 1
K. Roach not out 17
S. Joseph lbw Lyon 36
Extras (b12 lb1 w2) 15
Total (62.1 overs) 188
Fall of wicket: 1-14 (Chanderpaul), 2-27 (Brathwaite), 3-52 (Athanaze), 4-98 (Hodge), 5-107 (McKenzie), 6-108 (Greaves), 7-132 (Da Silva), 8-133 (Motie), 9-133 (A.
Joseph), 10-188 (S. Joseph)
Bowling: Starc 12-5-37-1 (1w), Hazlewood 15-6-44-4, Cummins 17-5-41-4, Lyon 12.1-2-36-1, Marsh 2-1-5-0, Green 4-1-12-0
Australia (1st innings)
S. Smith c Greaves b S. Joseph 12
U. Khawaja not out 30
M. Labuschagne c Motie b S. Joseph 10
C. Green not out 6
Extras (nb1) 1
Total (2 wickets, 21 overs) 59
Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Smith), 2-45 (Labuschagne)
Bowling: Roach 7-2-21-0, A. Joseph 7-0-19-0 (1nb), S. Joseph 6-1-18-2, Motie 1-0-1-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Adrian Goldstock (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Recent Stories
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
More Stories From World
-
BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO3 minutes ago
-
Debutant Joseph gives West Indies some hope23 minutes ago
-
ISESCO Executive Council meeting opens in Jeddah33 minutes ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 3 pct in 202343 minutes ago
-
Thailand aims to attract more Chinese tourists in 202443 minutes ago
-
Pakistan researcher in China unveils revolutionary rechargeable sodium battery53 minutes ago
-
First women's rugby Lions tour to take place in New Zealand in 202753 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Sichuan to enhance cultural, economic cooperation53 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports53 minutes ago
-
Exhibition on Caravaggio works receives 80,000 visitors in Shanghai53 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake53 minutes ago
-
Exhibition held to mark 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties53 minutes ago