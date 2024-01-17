Open Menu

Australia V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday:

West Indies (1st innings)

K. Brathwaite b Cummins 13

T. Chanderpaul c Green b Cummins 6

K. McKenzie c Carey b Hazlewood 50

A. Athanaze b Hazlewood 13

K. Hodge c Green b Hazlewood 12

J. Greaves c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 5

J. Da Silva c Head b Cummins 6

A. Joseph c Smith b Cummins 14

G. Motie c Lyon b Starc 1

K. Roach not out 17

S. Joseph lbw Lyon 36

Extras (b12 lb1 w2) 15

Total (62.1 overs) 188

Fall of wicket: 1-14 (Chanderpaul), 2-27 (Brathwaite), 3-52 (Athanaze), 4-98 (Hodge), 5-107 (McKenzie), 6-108 (Greaves), 7-132 (Da Silva), 8-133 (Motie), 9-133 (A.

Joseph), 10-188 (S. Joseph)

Bowling: Starc 12-5-37-1 (1w), Hazlewood 15-6-44-4, Cummins 17-5-41-4, Lyon 12.1-2-36-1, Marsh 2-1-5-0, Green 4-1-12-0

Australia (1st innings)

S. Smith c Greaves b S. Joseph 12

U. Khawaja not out 30

M. Labuschagne c Motie b S. Joseph 10

C. Green not out 6

Extras (nb1) 1

Total (2 wickets, 21 overs) 59

Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Smith), 2-45 (Labuschagne)

Bowling: Roach 7-2-21-0, A. Joseph 7-0-19-0 (1nb), S. Joseph 6-1-18-2, Motie 1-0-1-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Adrian Goldstock (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

