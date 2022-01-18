UrduPoint.com

Australian Constitutional Monarchy Opponents Propose New Form Of Government

January 18, 2022

The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has proposed the establishment of a new form of government in which the English Queen Elizabeth II will stop being considered as the head of state in the country, media reported on Tuesday

The movement's leader, Peter FitzSimons, said it was high time for the country to get rid of its role as a constitutional monarchy, Australian news.com.au media outlet reported.

"We are in the third decade of the 21st century, we are a proud sovereign nation, and the fact is we are getting our head of state from a family of English aristocrats living in a palace in England," the media quoted FitzSimons as saying.

The ARM proposed new model suggests that an elected head of state would run a five-year term, being completely independent of leaders elected by parliament, according to the media. FitzSimons said that the head of state should obtain a title of an Elder.

"I personally, not as chair of the ARM, I would like something like Elder. It would be someone who represents the dignity of Australia," the media quoted the movement leader as saying.

According to the proposal, the parliament of each state of the Australian federation would nominate a candidate, while the Federal parliament would nominate three candidates to be elected by the Australians. The president of the country elected in this way would have approximately the same powers as the current governor-general, and the real power would be in the hands of the prime minister.

The Republic Movement believe that the new proposal will definitely receive the approval of the majority of the Australians, since the movement's own research shows that 92% of Australians support the idea of becoming a republic.

