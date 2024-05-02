Australian Meat Industry's Emissions Down 78 Pct Since 2005
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Australia's red meat industry has reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by almost 80 percent since 2005, new research has found.
According to a report published by peak body Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) on Thursday, net greenhouse gas emissions from the red meat industry were the equivalent of 31.08 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2021.
It marks a reduction of 78.5 percent from 144.98 million tonnes in 2005 and a 39.5 percent decrease from 51.42 million tonnes in 2020.
The report, which was compiled by national science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), said the fall in emissions was primarily due to a reduction in the clearing of forest and woody vegetation, and an increase in vegetation growth and carbon storage.
It also identified a fall in the size of the national sheep flock from 100.7 million head in 2005 to 71.4 million in 2021 as a major factor.
Australia's red meat industry in 2017 committed to a 2030 net zero greenhouse gas emissions.
