Dow Finishes Above 40,000 For First Time As Rally Pauses In Europe
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Dow scored its first-ever finish above 40,000 points Friday in a flourishing end to a week of records after a subdued session in Europe and a rally in some Asian markets.
"We made a breakout to new record high," Karl Haeling from LBBW told AFP.
"The market is just choosing to consolidate, which is probably a healthy thing," he continued. "Because it's racing and getting too exuberant."
The blue-chip index mustered only a 0.3 percent gain, but it was enough to finish at 40,003.59.
The S&P 500 also eked out an increase, while the Nasdaq finished narrowly negative.
Global indices had earlier this week hit fresh highs on hopes of interest-rate cuts in the United States and elsewhere on cooler inflation.
But European markets were hit Friday by a round of profit-taking.
"One day stock markets are making record highs and banking on rate cuts, the next stocks are giving back gains and rate cut expectations are being pared back," noted XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks.
- Key figures around 2100 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.
3 percent at 40,003.59 (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 5,303.27 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 16,685.97 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,420.26 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,167.50 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 18,704.42 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,064.14 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 19,553.61 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,154.03 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 38,787.38 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 155.71 Yen from 155.39 yen on Thursday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0873 from $1.0867
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2702 from $1.2670
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.67 from 85.77 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.9 percent at $83.98 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $80.06 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
More Stories From World
-
Fatality, Scheffler arrest cause concern, chaos for PGA rivals7 minutes ago
-
Ghana urges Senegal's new leader to help in ECOWAS disputes7 minutes ago
-
Ineos drives towards hydrogen car future27 minutes ago
-
Mercedes workers reject union in Alabama in setback for labor37 minutes ago
-
Paralympics count on team effort to create Paris Games breakout2 hours ago
-
'Danger behind the beauty': more solar storms could be heading our way2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics: seven to watch2 hours ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry2 hours ago
-
3 tourists killed in Afghanistan were Spanish: ministry9 hours ago
-
Football's governing body delays vote on Palestinian call to bar Israel9 hours ago
-
Argentine leader denounces 'satanic' socialism during Spain visit9 hours ago