Australian Mining Company BHP To Supply Nickel For Tesla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Australian Mining Company BHP to Supply Nickel for Tesla

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Australian mining company BHP said on Thursday that it had entered into a nickel supply agreement with the US electric vehicle maker, Tesla.

"BHP is announcing today the signing of a nickel supply agreement with one of the world's leading sustainable energy companies, Tesla Inc," the company said in a statement, adding that BHP will supply Tesla with nickel from its Nickel West plant in Western Australia.

Tesla, as BHP notes in its press release, is the world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and battery-powered energy storage systems.

The US company aims to advance the transition to sustainable energy, and nickel is a key metal used to make Tesla batteries.

"Demand for nickel in batteries is estimated to grow by over 500 per cent over the next decade, in large part to support the world's rising demand for electric vehicles," BHP Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, said in the statement.

BHP, formerly known as BHP Billiton, was founded in 2001. It mines bauxite, coal, copper, manganese, iron ore, uranium, nickel, diamonds, silver, and titanium-bearing minerals. It also produces oil and natural gas.

