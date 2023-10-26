Australian Olympic Committee names first athlete selected for Paris 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Thursday that marathon swimmer Chelsea Gubecka is the first athlete named to Australia's team for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 25-year-old Australian, who made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, will contest the 10 km marathon swim in Paris 2024.

In July, Gubecka grabbed her maiden World Championships medal after winning silver in the women's 10km race in Fukuoka, Japan, where she also claimed bronze in mixed 4x1500m open water relay alongside Moesha Johnson, Nicholas Sloman, and Kyle Lee.

"It doesn't feel real at all ... to be the first athlete selected is such an honor," said Gubecka.

"To go to one Olympics is special but to be a dual Olympian is unbelievable."

According to AOC, Gubecka became the second Australian woman to compete in marathon swimming at two separate Olympic Games, following the step of Melissa Gorman.

Chef de Mission for the 2024 Australian Olympic Team Anna Meares extended congratulations to Gubecka on her selection, which is "a fantastic milestone for Chelsea and the entire Australian Olympic Team."

"Chelsea is the first athlete selected of an expected team size of 460 to 480 that will represent Australia with pride at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said Meares.