Austrian Businessman Detained In Moscow On Suspicion Of Illegal Entrepreneurship - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:52 PM

Austrian Businessman Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Illegal Entrepreneurship - Court

Director General of Austrian company Ecocom, which specializes in waste recycling, Oliver Kaiser was detained in Moscow on suspicion of illegal entrepreneurship, a local court press service said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Director General of Austrian company Ecocom, which specializes in waste recycling, Oliver Kaiser was detained in Moscow on suspicion of illegal entrepreneurship, a local court press service said Tuesday.

According to the court spokeswoman, Kaiser is facing "restrictions on certain activities," but the investigators did not ask the court to put him under arrest.

The Austrian office of the company told Sputnik it did not know anything about Kaiser's detention.

