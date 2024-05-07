Open Menu

'Together We Will Win': Putin Tells Russians At Inauguration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would emerge from the current "difficult" period victorious and stronger, as he took power for a record fifth presidential term.

"We will pass through this difficult, decisive period with dignity and become even stronger," Putin said at his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin, attended by an AFP journalist.

"We are a united and great nation," Putin said in an upbeat speech, to applause from an audience of around 2,500 people including officials and military top brass.

"Together we will overcome all obstacles, achieve everything we have planned, and together we will win," he said.

The 71-year-old said after being sworn into office that he viewed the presidency as a "huge honour, responsibility and sacred duty".

He vowed to ensure "sustained and stable development, unity and independence of the country".

Putin thanked soldiers taking part in what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, more than two years after it began on February 24, 2022, at a ceremony attended by some of those fighting.

"We are looking forward confidently," Putin stressed in his speech, which was aired on national television.

Evoking the country's "thousand-year history" as he spoke in the Kremlin's gilded St Andrew's Hall, the president said that present-day Russians owed a debt to previous generations who achieved "such triumphs that inspire us today".

He said Russians shared a "firm conviction that we ourselves alone will determine the fate of Russia for the sake of present and future generations".

Russia is "not refusing dialogue with western states" and is ready to talk about "questions of security and strategic stability", Putin said, "but only on equal terms, respecting the interests of each other".

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Independence February TV All From Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

24 minutes ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

56 minutes ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

1 hour ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World