'Together We Will Win': Putin Tells Russians At Inauguration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would emerge from the current "difficult" period victorious and stronger, as he took power for a record fifth presidential term.
"We will pass through this difficult, decisive period with dignity and become even stronger," Putin said at his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin, attended by an AFP journalist.
"We are a united and great nation," Putin said in an upbeat speech, to applause from an audience of around 2,500 people including officials and military top brass.
"Together we will overcome all obstacles, achieve everything we have planned, and together we will win," he said.
The 71-year-old said after being sworn into office that he viewed the presidency as a "huge honour, responsibility and sacred duty".
He vowed to ensure "sustained and stable development, unity and independence of the country".
Putin thanked soldiers taking part in what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, more than two years after it began on February 24, 2022, at a ceremony attended by some of those fighting.
"We are looking forward confidently," Putin stressed in his speech, which was aired on national television.
Evoking the country's "thousand-year history" as he spoke in the Kremlin's gilded St Andrew's Hall, the president said that present-day Russians owed a debt to previous generations who achieved "such triumphs that inspire us today".
He said Russians shared a "firm conviction that we ourselves alone will determine the fate of Russia for the sake of present and future generations".
Russia is "not refusing dialogue with western states" and is ready to talk about "questions of security and strategic stability", Putin said, "but only on equal terms, respecting the interests of each other".
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu12 minutes ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition12 minutes ago
-
Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog12 minutes ago
-
Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France12 minutes ago
-
Crystal Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0 to leave Ten Hag's future in doubt1 hour ago
-
Star dog Messi will interview stars on Cannes red carpet1 hour ago
-
Timberwolves maul Nuggets, Brunson fires Knicks over Pacers1 hour ago
-
GCC keen on exploring further opportunities for cooperation with CARICOM, Albudaiwi says2 hours ago
-
KSrelief disributes food aid in Abasan Al Kabira, Nuseirat Governorate, Gaza2 hours ago
-
Turkish scientist's high-tech microplastics detection gets international recognition2 hours ago
-
Flat-out: Hirscher boosts skiing in mountainless Netherlands2 hours ago