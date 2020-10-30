Azeri Foreign Minister Holds Meeting With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France, the United States) co-chairs, a diplomatic source in the Russian mission to UN in Geneva told Sputnik.

The source confirmed the meeting.

According to source in the French mission, the meeting took place at their location.