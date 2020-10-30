UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azeri Foreign Minister Holds Meeting With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs In Geneva - Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Azeri Foreign Minister Holds Meeting With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Geneva - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France, the United States) co-chairs, a diplomatic source in the Russian mission to UN in Geneva told Sputnik.

The source confirmed the meeting.

According to source in the French mission, the meeting took place at their location.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia France Minsk Geneva United States

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.