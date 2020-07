PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, July 12 (Sputnik) - Crimea was not the main reason that damaged relations between Russia and Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said.

"The fact that our relations with Ukraine have deteriorated is not related to Crimea in principle," Putin told the Rossiya 1 channel.