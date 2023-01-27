Baku-Yerevan Normalization Not to Be Hostage to EU-Russia Competition - EU Spokesperson

Normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should not become hostage to competition between the EU and Russia, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should not become hostage to competition between the EU and Russia, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told Ria Novosti on Friday.

On Monday, the EU foreign ministers agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to help stabilize the border areas, build confidence and normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku. Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the establishment of such a mission can only create geopolitical confrontation in the area and exacerbate tensions.

"The Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization should not be held hostage to some kind of competition between different actors," Stano said, commenting on Russia's reaction to the establishment of the EUMA.

The spokesperson underscored that the mission was established following a request from Armenia.

"Russia obviously has misunderstood the purpose of this mission and continues to misinterpret the EU's engagement in our common neighborhood as directed against Russia.

More importantly, it is none of Russia's business. The EU mission was launched based on a request from and a free decision by the Armenian authorities. The EU has of course also been in touch with Azerbaijan authorities on the matter," Stano said.

The mission's objective is to ensure the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations, the spokesperson explained.

"EUMA is a civilian mission and will serve as a key element in support of Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization efforts led by the EU... As for the mission as such - it aims in particular to contribute to human security on the ground and build confidence," Stano said.

The EU knows about Russia's role in the cessation of hostilities in the region in November 2020, according to the spokesperson.