UrduPoint.com

Balkans Conference To Be Held In Trieste On January 24 - Italian Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Balkans Conference to Be Held in Trieste on January 24 - Italian Foreign Minister

A conference on the Balkans intended as part of the efforts to find solutions to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo, will be held on January 24 in the Italian city of Trieste, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A conference on the Balkans intended as part of the efforts to find solutions to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo, will be held on January 24 in the Italian city of Trieste, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"On January 24, I am organizing an Italian conference on the Balkans in Trieste. It will be followed in the coming months by various business forums, starting with Belgrade and Pristina. We pay close attention to the political and economic presence of our country in this region. We want to bring peace, stability and economic growth. And we in no way intend to leave the Balkans for the penetration of non-European interests. Therefore, we support Bosnia and Herzegovina for EU membership. The same applies to other candidate countries - Montenegro, Serbia and Albania," Tajani said in an interview with Italian newspaper il Messaggero.

Tajani confirmed that Rome intends to play a more active role in the Balkans, both politically and economically.

"The presence of our military in the Balkans and in the world is not just evidence. It is an important sign of our foreign policy and economic strategy. And all efforts for presence and activity should serve to increase the internationalization of Italian companies and create the conditions in which they can successfully operate and contribute to the development of these countries," the foreign minister said as quoted by the newspaper.

In November, Antonio Tajani together with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto visited Belgrade and Pristina, where they met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti. After this visit, Tajani has repeatedly stated that Italy would play a prominent role in easing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as in the Balkans as a whole.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Visit Trieste Rome Pristina Belgrade Same Albania Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia January November All

Recent Stories

PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

PM Office appoints digital media coordinators

9 minutes ago
 PA panel calls for focus on harmony among educatio ..

PA panel calls for focus on harmony among educational institutions

9 minutes ago
 World Cup leader Odermatt wins Alta Badia giant sl ..

World Cup leader Odermatt wins Alta Badia giant slalom

10 minutes ago
 Military-Technical Cooperation With Belarus Includ ..

Military-Technical Cooperation With Belarus Includes Joint Cooperation - Putin

10 minutes ago
 CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police offi ..

CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police officers

18 minutes ago
 Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: po ..

Five killed in Toronto area apartment shooting: police

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.