Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

2nd rd

Sebastian Korda (USA x25) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-4

Women

3rd rd

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x27) 6-1, 6-1

