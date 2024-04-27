Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Men
2nd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-0, 6-3
Jirí Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Hamad Medkedovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-4
Sebastian Korda (USA x25) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x27) 6-1, 6-1
