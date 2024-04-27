Business Community Demands Reduction In Interest Rate
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Members of the business community urged the government and the State Bank of Pakistan to cut interest rates to flourish industries, trade and businesses and improve the economy of the country
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Members of the business community urged the government and the State Bank of Pakistan to cut interest rates to flourish industries, trade and businesses and improve the economy of the country.
The business community said prices of import items and raw materials increased exorbitantly owing to the gradual increase in policy rate by the central bank, consequently cost of doing business also increased and inflation also jacked up.
According to details, a meeting of businessmen was held under the Chairmanship of Industrialists Association Peshawar President Ayub Zakori in the IAP office, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.
Besides, IAP former presidents, executive members and senior members and industrialists, members of the business community were present on the occasion.
The participants of the meeting said that the further increase in the policy rate will work under the prevailing scenario.
“At 25-26pc interest rate, it is hard to borrow from the banks,” he said, adding that it will be hard for the government to earn revenue due to a decline in large-scale manufacturing.
Participants of the meeting said it is very hard for businesses and industry to survive on high-interest rates at a time when the soaring power and gas tariff had already pushed up the cost of doing business, making exports uncompetitive in the world market.
Recent Stories
Young maid burnt to death
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
MoU between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI urges PM to halt implementation of SRO 350(I)/20241 hour ago
-
Ethiopian envoy urges Pakistani banks to open branches in Addis Ababa2 hours ago
-
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons2 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to ever first Study Now Pay Later digital platform3 hours ago
-
Minister condemns unilateral urea fertilizer price hike3 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan to complete TAPI energy project with regional countries4 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.600 per tola to Rs244,4005 hours ago
-
Electric fans' export increase 4.75% to $19.760 mln in nine months5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 202410 hours ago
-
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record8 minutes ago
-
Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization19 hours ago