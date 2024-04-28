Bangladesh Recall Saifuddin For Zimbabwe T20s
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Bangladesh on Sunday recalled pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin after 18 months for the first three Twenty20 internationals of a five-match series against Zimbabwe next month.
Batsman Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the only uncapped player in the squad.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, currently competing in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings, has been left out.
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was elected to parliament in January but has kept the door open on his cricket career, will also miss out on the series.
Zimbabwe arrived in Dhaka for the series on Sunday, with Chittagong hosting the first match on May 3.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Arsenal survive Spurs fightback to boost title charge22 seconds ago
-
Pakistani youth asked to carry forward spirit of Pak-China all-weather friendship2 hours ago
-
Ukraine warns battlefield situation 'worsened' as Russia claims fresh gains2 hours ago
-
Ukraine army commander says situation 'worsened'3 hours ago
-
Spanish MotoGP results3 hours ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will stand in EU Parliament elections3 hours ago
-
Two-time defending world champion Bagnaia denies Marquez fairytale win4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing to create platform for students, professionals to explore opportunities: Am ..5 hours ago
-
One man dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island5 hours ago
-
Tesla CEO Musk meets China's number two official in Beijing6 hours ago
-
Hamas official says delegation to respond to Gaza truce plan in Egypt Monday6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results7 hours ago