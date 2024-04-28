Open Menu

Bangladesh Recall Saifuddin For Zimbabwe T20s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Bangladesh recall Saifuddin for Zimbabwe T20s

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Bangladesh on Sunday recalled pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin after 18 months for the first three Twenty20 internationals of a five-match series against Zimbabwe next month.

Batsman Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman, currently competing in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings, has been left out.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was elected to parliament in January but has kept the door open on his cricket career, will also miss out on the series.

Zimbabwe arrived in Dhaka for the series on Sunday, with Chittagong hosting the first match on May 3.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Parliament Indian Premier League Dhaka Chittagong Chennai Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman January May Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

24 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

24 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

24 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

24 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

24 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

24 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

24 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

24 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

1 day ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World