Bangladesh Suspends Traffic To Capital As COVID-19 Cases Surge - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Bangladesh Suspends Traffic to Capital as COVID-19 Cases Surge - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Bangladesh on Tuesday cut road and rail traffic to the capital of Dhaka, one of the world's most populous cities, as it struggles to hold off a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, media said.

Passenger trains going to and from the southern Asian nation's largest city were suspended until June 30 and long-haul buses were denied entry, forcing people to walk in rainy weather, the Dhaka Tribune said.

The government announced on Monday that it would put seven districts around the capital under lockdown for nine days in an effort to limit he spread of the coronavirus.

The health ministry confirmed 4,846 new cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since April. It believes the new wave of infections is being driven by the Delta variant of the virus, which was first reported in India.

More Stories From World

