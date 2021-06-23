(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Fighting between Yemeni loyalists and Huthi rebels seeking to take the strategic northern city of Marib has killed 90 fighters in two days, pro-government military sources said Tuesday.

The officials told AFP that loyalist forces had repelled Huthi attacks north of the city in clashes that left 63 rebel and 27 loyalist fighters dead since Monday.