Bayraktar Drone-Maker Accompanies Erdogan During Visit To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Haluk Bayraktar, the head of Turkish Baykar Makina defense company, which produces Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, joined the delegation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Turkish media reported on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived in Lviv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to the Turkish media, Erdogan will offer Zelenskyy to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Turkish delegation also includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus, and other officials, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

Erdogan met with Putin in Sochi two weeks ago.

