Beijing Says Has Enough Hotlines With US After Reports of Biden Plan for 'Red Phone'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) China and the United States have already established several emergency communication channels, including at the level of heads of state, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday, commenting on reports of Washington's plans to set up a "red phone" with Beijing.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported citing sources that the Biden administration was considering setting up an emergency hotline with China similar to the so-called "red phone" between the White House and the Kremlin during the Cold War. The direct line with Beijing will allow the US president and his senior officials to immediately make encrypted phone calls or send messages to Chinese President Xi Jinping or his entourage.

"There have long been various hot lines between China and the United States at the level of heads of state, foreign ministries, defense ministries and other departments. They have played an important role for many years," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing in response to the question whether Beijing thinks the "red phone" is needed.

According to CNN, the concept is still under development and has not yet been proposed to the Chinese authorities, but the Biden administration wants to develop a broad system of communication tools to reduce the risks of conflict between Washington and Beijing.