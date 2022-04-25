UrduPoint.com

Beijing Supermarkets Gear Up To Meet Residents Needs As COVID Cases Rise

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Beijing supermarkets gear up to meet residents needs as COVID cases rise

In the wake of the much anticipated restrictions to control spread of COVID-19, the supermarkets in Beijing, capital of China are doubling their inventory to meet the demand of the residents

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :In the wake of the much anticipated restrictions to control spread of COVID-19, the supermarkets in Beijing, capital of China are doubling their inventory to meet the demand of the residents.

The capital city is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, most of which are currently in Chaoyang District. Beijing authorities ordered mass testing for all people who live and work in the district and imposed different degrees of closed-off management on more than two dozen residential areas to contain the spread of the disease.

Beijing has a total of 41 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday afternoon. Local authorities said on Saturday that preliminary evidence indicated that the virus had been spreading in the city for a week.

Wumart, a major supermarket chain in China, has increased its inventory by 1.5-2 times its daily sales volume to ensure sufficient supply of daily necessities such as meat, eggs and vegetables, Beijing news reported.

Carrefour told the local newspaper that it will increase the purchase of goods by more than three times the usual volume.

Beijing News added that grocery delivery apps such as Hema Fresh, Dingdong and Missfresh have increased their stock of daily necessities by 1.5-3 times the previous amount.

Zhao Weidong, deputy director of Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Commerce, assured the public that the supply of daily necessities in local markets is sufficient enough to meet normal transactions.

The dispatch and transportation of produce climbed 9.1 percent on Monday compared with a day earlier, with 22,700 tonnes of vegetables being distributed, said Zhao. The supply of meat, eggs, grain and oil is stable, he added.

Chaoyang has a population of 3.5 million and is the biggest district in downtown Beijing. Headquarters of many multinational firms and embassies are located in the district.

Related Topics

China Oil Chaoyang Beijing Sunday Market Commerce All Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister desires further strengthening of Pa ..

Prime Minister desires further strengthening of Pak-Saudi ties in diverse fields ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman expresses concern over delay in ..

Federal Ombudsman expresses concern over delay in settlement of pension, insuran ..

1 minute ago
 US Insists on Closed Hearing of Case of Amadea Sup ..

US Insists on Closed Hearing of Case of Amadea Superyacht Detained in Fiji - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Police to launch 'Operation Al-Bader' to eradicate ..

Police to launch 'Operation Al-Bader' to eradicate crime

1 minute ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Um ..

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Umrah

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.