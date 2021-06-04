UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Vows To Protect Chinese Corporate Interests After Washington Slapped New Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:26 PM

Beijing Vows to Protect Chinese Corporate Interests After Washington Slapped New Sanctions

Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies targeted by the recent US sanctions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Beijing will take all necessary measures to protect the interests of Chinese companies targeted by the recent US sanctions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US administration slapped 59 Chinese military and surveillance firms with new sanctions, banning them from acquiring US investors or investments. President Joe Biden signed the relevant decree, expanding an original list of 44 Chinese companies targeted in a November executive order. The decree will become effective August 2.

"The Chinese side calls on the US to respect market rules and principles, create fair and non-discriminative conditions for Chinese companies. The Chinese side will take necessary measures and will decisively protect legitimate interests of Chinese firms," Wang said at a daily briefing.

The diplomat went on to accuse the US authority of abusing power and exerting pressure over Chinese companies "not disdaining any tricks.

"

"The Chinese side strongly opposes this. The US' actions violate the rules and order of the market, damage the legitimate interests of not only Chinese companies but the interests of investors around the world, including in the US," the spokesman added.

With Biden taking office in January and undoing an array of the executive orders of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Beijing expected a positive change in Washington's policy towards the Asian country. The countries' relations, however, did not see much difference.

The new set of sanctions against the Chinese military and surveillance firms came hours after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hailed on Thursday the resumption of "normal discussions" with the United States following two video calls with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen within a week.

Related Topics

World Katherine China Washington Trump Beijing United States January August November Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa announces official timeline and release o ..

12 minutes ago

Reason Behind Kyrgyz Helicopter's Emergency Landin ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan name squads for England, West Indies tour ..

17 seconds ago

Initial outline for Paigham-e-Pakistan training ma ..

15 minutes ago

NHS Denies Extra Vaccines to Town With Highest Inf ..

15 minutes ago

Vaccination centre for police personnel to work ro ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.