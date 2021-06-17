Beijing Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement to Launch Strategic Stability Dialogue

China welcomes the Russian-US agreements on strategic stability, reached by the two countries' presidents at their summit in Geneva, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday

"China welcomes the consensus reached by Russia and the United States regarding continuation of the strategic stability dialogue," Zhao said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch strategic stability consultations and adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 Gorbachev-Reagan formula that a nuclear war cannot be won.