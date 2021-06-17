UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement To Launch Strategic Stability Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:44 PM

Beijing Welcomes Putin-Biden Agreement to Launch Strategic Stability Dialogue

China welcomes the Russian-US agreements on strategic stability, reached by the two countries' presidents at their summit in Geneva, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) China welcomes the Russian-US agreements on strategic stability, reached by the two countries' presidents at their summit in Geneva, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"China welcomes the consensus reached by Russia and the United States regarding continuation of the strategic stability dialogue," Zhao said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed to launch strategic stability consultations and adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 Gorbachev-Reagan formula that a nuclear war cannot be won.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Karachi to experience heavy rain from tomorrow:MET ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Set to Drop Plan to Sell ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz booked under charges of sodomy with sem ..

24 minutes ago

KPT registers 21 percent increase in total cargo h ..

6 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

35 minutes ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking offi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.