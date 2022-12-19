Belarus Completes Snap Inspection of Combat Readiness of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Belarusian military has completed a snap inspection of its combat readiness which started last week at the instruction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The armed forces have completed implementing measures aimed at the inspection of combat readiness led by Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich at the instruction of Belarusian President and Commander-in-Chief of the Belarusian armed forces Alexander Lukashenko," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

On December 13, the combat readiness assessment of the Belarusian armed forces was announced in Belarus as instructed by Lukashenko. Inspection measures covered various aspects, with troops advancing into designated areas, installing engineering equipment, organizing their defense and building crossings over the Neman and Berezina rivers, according to the defense ministry.