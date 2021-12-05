MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) A military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belarus was summoned to the country's Defense Ministry on Sunday, where he received a note of protest over Ukraine entering Belarus' air space, the ministry said.

"On December 5, 2021, a military attache of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus was summoned to the department for international military cooperation of the defense ministry. The military attache received a note of protest in connection to more frequent crossings of the Belarusian air state border by the Ukrainian side," the Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"The military attache was informed that the Ukrainian side avoids the dialog to resolve disputable issues, both in the international military field, and in the armament control (field), which is worrying," the Defense Ministry said.

The Belarusian agency also presented the Ukrainian official with facts demonstrating that Kiev is evading the commitments stemming from regional security measures, according to the statement.

"These facts combined can attest a possible threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus to the South," the ministry concluded.

On Saturday, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that a Ukrainian Mil Mi-8 helicopter crossed the air border of Belarus near the Novaya Rudnya locality during drills. The aircraft entered the air space of the neighboring country at the height of 100 meters (328 feet) and covered a 1-kilometer distance moving further over the Belarusian territory, according to the country's committee.

Ukraine refuted the accusations and called the information "false," adding that it did not receive any official letters on crossing Belarus' air borders.