Belarus Investigative Committee Inspects Riot Control Weapons Used by Polish Border Guards

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it is conducting an inspection of riot control weapons deployed by Polish border guards against migrants on the night of November 23.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Border Guard reported that migrants were continuing their attempts to force their way over the Belarusian-Polish border. In guarded areas of Dubicze Cerkiewne and Mielnik, groups of aggressive foreigners were agitating at the border. The Polish border guards detected 267 attempts to cross illegally over the past day.

"The investigation established that on the night of November 23, at Tokari frontier guard in the Kamyanyetskiy district, a group of foreign migrants was standing near the Polish fence. People were asking for asylum in Poland, not spoiling for a fight.

Polish security forces used tear gas and threw smoke charges onto Belarusian territory against unarmed migrants," the committee stated in a press release.

All the objects seized during inspection of the scene will undergo analysis, and eyewitnesses to the incident have testified, according to the statement. It was previously established that no one requested medical assistance after incident.

Over the last few weeks, thousands of migrants from the middle East have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in hopes of entering the European Union. Poland strengthened their border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies the allegation.