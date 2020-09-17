Belarus' Lukashenko Dismisses Ambassador to Latvia, Strips Him of Diplomatic Rank

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed Ambassador to Latvia Vasily Markovich and stripped him of diplomatic rank over "improper performance of official duties," the presidential office said on Wednesday amid the diplomatic staff's shake-up triggered by anti-government rallies.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko stripped former ambassadors to France and Slovakia, Pavel Latushko and Igor Leshchenko, of their diplomatic ranks after the two supported anti-government protests.

"By another decree, Alexander Lukashenko dismissed Vasily Markovich as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Latvia and stripped him of diplomatic rank over improper performance of official duties," the office said, as quote the state-run BelTA news agency.