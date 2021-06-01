UrduPoint.com
Belarus To Receive Remaining $500Mln Of Loan From Russia In June - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Belarus to Receive Remaining $500Mln of Loan From Russia in June - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Belarus will receive this month the second half of the $1 billion loan offered by Russia last year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko was in Russia late last week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. This was the Belarusian leader's third visit to Russia since the beginning of the year.

"The Russian president told me on the go as we were saying goodbyes [after the meeting in Sochi], 'I should remind you that you will receive the second part of the previously agreed $1 billion credit literally in June,'" Lukashenko said at a government consultation on cooperation with Russia, as quoted by Belarusian state newspaper SB.Belarus Segodnya.

Under a deal signed by Moscow and Minsk last December, the $1 billion Russian loan was to be wired to Belarus in two equal parts. The first was paid that same month.

